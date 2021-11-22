Vancouver, B.C. man charged with defrauding Municipality of Strathroy-Caradoc

London, Ont. -

A Vancouver man has been charged after allegedly defrauding the Municipality of Strathroy-Caradoc of thousands.

The investigation began in April after a complaint from the municipality.

Police say it appears funds were fraudulently obtained "after being diverted from a vendor's account," and they tracked electronic records to locate the suspect.

Last week, police executed a warrant in Vancouver, B.C. and arrested a 72-year-old man and returned him to our region.

He's charged with fraud over $5,000 and fraud concealment.

Police won't be disclosing the total amount allegedly taken at this time.

They say that as part of the investigation is ongoing, much information cannot be disclosed at this time.

The accused was scheduled for a bail hearing Monday.