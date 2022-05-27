Vaccination clinic at White Oaks Mall to continue operating into June
The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) announced Friday that its COVID-19 vaccination clinic at White Oaks Mall will continue operating throughout the month of June.
According to a press release issued by the MLHU, the walk-in clinic re-opened on April 7 and has since delivered more than 1,100 doses of COVID-19 vaccine.
"The location has proven to be a popular choice for those who are eligible and seeking to receive their second booster, or fourth dose of vaccine," according to the release.
“We are grateful to White Oaks Mall for allowing us to continue delivering the COVID-19 vaccine in this space and allowing us to meet the needs of our community in an easy and convenient way,” said Dr. Alex Summers, MLHU medical officer of health.
When the clinic was originally opened from September 14 and October 10, 2021, nearly 6,000 doses were administered.
“Even though we’ve seen a lot of people coming to get their fourth dose, we’re ready to welcome anyone who is eligible and who would like to get their first, second or third dose of vaccine,” Summers added.
The MLHU says the clinic will continue to operate in its current space, which is located near the mall’s food court, next to the Tim Hortons. The best way to access it is through the mall’s east entrance, near RBC facing Wellington Road.
“Access to vaccines continues to be critical to our protection against COVID-19,” said Jeff Wilson, general manager at White Oaks Mall. “We are grateful to be able to assist our community in this way.”
The clinic will continue to operate Thursdays through Saturdays from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.
The clinic’s final day of operation will be June 25.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Police in Texas waited 48 minutes in school before pursuing shooter
Students trapped inside a classroom with a gunman repeatedly called 911 during this week's attack on a Texas elementary school, including one who pleaded, 'Please send the police now,' as nearly 20 officers waited in the hallway for more than 45 minutes, authorities said Friday.
'I don't deserve this': Amber Heard responds to online hate
As Johnny Depp's high-profile libel lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard wound down, Heard took her final opportunity on the stand to comment on the hate and backlash she’s endured online during the trial.
Three Canadian cities rank among the world's best for work-life balance
A new report says Ottawa, Vancouver and Toronto rank among the top 20 cities around the world when it comes to work-life balance.
New federal firearms bill will be introduced on Monday: Lametti
Federal Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino will table new firearms legislation on Monday, according to his colleague Justice Minister David Lametti. In an interview with CTV's Question Period that will air on Sunday, Lametti pointed to the advance notice given to the House of Commons, and confirmed the plan is to see the new bill unveiled shortly after MPs return to the Commons on May 30.
She smeared blood on herself and played dead: 11-year-old reveals chilling details of the massacre
An 11-year-old survivor of the Robb Elementary School massacre in Uvalde, Texas, feared the gunman would come back for her so she smeared herself in her friend's blood and played dead.
102-year-old veteran wins campaign for Dutch citizenship after a 70-year wait
For 70 years, Andre Hissink has held a grudge against the Dutch government, but this week, the 102-year-old Second World War veteran’s persistence paid off – the Dutch king granted his wish for a rare dual citizenship.
Canada raids emergency stockpile to send medical equipment to Ukraine
Canada has tapped into its own strategic stockpile of emergency medical supplies -- stored for a national emergency -- to help Ukraine. It has donated over 375,000 items of medical equipment and medicines from Canada's strategic stockpile since the invasion by Russia began.
NEW | 'Died of a broken heart': Can it really happen?
Takotsubo cardiomyopathy, more commonly known as 'broken heart syndrome' or stress-induced cardiomyopathy, is an actual medical condition triggered by severe emotional or physical stress and is different from a heart attack.
Jury deliberations begin in Johnny Depp-Amber Heard trial
After a six-week trial in which Johnny Depp and Amber Heard tore into each other over the nasty details of their short marriage, both sides told a jury the exact same thing Friday -- they want their lives back.
Kitchener
-
Guelph high school volleyball referee facing multiple sex assault charges
A man, who was a referee at high school volleyball games in Guelph for more than 30 years, is facing sex assault-related charges.
-
Region says high safety risk at Kitchener encampment, residents will have to move
The Region of Waterloo says there's a high safety risk at a Kitchener encampment and they are working with residents to prepare for their eventual move out.
-
Red paint removed from Queen Victoria statue – again
The Queen Victoria statue in downtown Kitchener is once again clean after it was splashed with red paint earlier this week.
Windsor
-
Windsor police seek help identifying driver after rollover crash
Windsor police are asking for the public’s help identify a driver who fled after a rollover crash.
-
24-Hour Drum Marathon returns to benefit local charities
A local musician will be back on stage for the 16th annual 24-Hour Drum Marathon.
-
City invests $100,000 for cricket pitch and trail improvements at Derwent Park
Plans are in the works to install Windsor’s first full-size cricket pitch and to improve multi-use trails at a popular community park.
Barrie
-
OPP search for missing senior in Springwater Township
Provincial police are searching for a missing senior who went for a walk with his two dogs on trails behind his home in Springwater Township Thursday afternoon.
-
Paul Sadlon sexual assault trial wraps with closing submissions
On the final day of the Paul Sadlon sexual assault trial, the defence called the complainant's allegations "straight out lies" and "not believable at all."
-
Former Simcoe County warden wants to be Barrie's next mayor
Former Simcoe County Warden Gerry Marshall has thrown his hat into the ring to become Barrie's 47th mayor.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury duo honoured for Totten Mine rescue efforts
Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum (CIM) has honoured two people from Sudbury for their rescue efforts during last year's rescue at Totten Mine.
-
Sudbury man charged with luring, assaulting victim under the age of 16
A 54-year-old man is facing several charges in Sudbury, including sexual assault, following an investigation triggered by reports someone was trying to traffic a victim under the age of 16.
-
27-year-old man carrying air rifle near Toronto elementary school shot dead. What we know so far
There’s an increased police presence around four Toronto schools this morning after a 27-year-old man walking the nearby streets with an air rifle was shot dead by police on Thursday.
Ottawa
-
Hydro Ottawa 'will not meet' commitment to restore power to bulk of grid by Friday night
As of Friday afternoon, 29,000 Hydro Ottawa customers remain without power in all neighbourhoods of the city.
-
Principal leaving Orleans French Catholic high school two weeks after dress code blitz
The principal of a French Catholic high school in Orleans is leaving the school this week, two weeks after students said a dress code enforcement "blitz" left them feeling degraded and humiliated.
-
Ottawa sees drop in COVID-19 hospitalizations heading into the weekend
Ottawa Public Health is reporting 15 Ottawa residents in hospital because of an active COVID-19 infection on Friday, down from 17 on Thursday.
Toronto
-
Video shows police using helicopter to track down carjacking suspects
Police have released a video showing the arrest of two suspects who allegedly stole a Mercedes – the latest in a string of armed vehicle thefts that has prompted police services in the Greater Toronto Area to create a carjacking task force.
-
Here's why you may notice unusual activity around Toronto Pearson Airport this weekend
Toronto Pearson International is warning travellers and Mississauga residents they may notice unusual activity at the airport this weekend.
-
Wild video captures moment tornado touches down in Uxbridge, Ont.
New video has emerged showing the moment a tornado touched down in Uxbridge, Ont. over the weekend, ripping the roof off a local brewery.
Montreal
-
Supreme Court rules Quebec City mosque killer to be eligible for parole in 25 years
Canada's highest court has ruled that Alexandre Bissonnette, who murdered six people at the Quebec City mosque in 2017, will be eligible for parole after 25 years.
-
Hydro-Quebec gears up for 'very big weekend' in attempt to restore power to 30,000 homes
Hydro-Quebec is still struggling to restore power to tens of thousands of homes left without electricity, six days after deadly storms hit in Quebec and Ontario.
-
In backlash to the backlash, Bill 96 leads to flurry of talk on Quebec separatism
Quebec Premier François Legault may not have expected quite this type of fallout from Bill 96, but he found himself hammered by questions on Thursday -- about Quebec independence.
Atlantic
-
More than 18 hours to find five N.S. mass shooting victims was 'deficient': lawyer
A lawyer for families of victims killed in the Nova Scotia mass shooting says an 18-hour delay in finding five bodies of those murdered is a sign of "deficient" policing.
-
Who was driving this car near the scene of a double-homicide in 2019? N.B. RCMP want to know
The RCMP is trying to determine who was driving a car near the scene of a double-homicide in Dieppe, N.B., in September 2019.
-
'We just want to stay': N.S. family struggling to find affordable home may be forced to leave the province
A Nova Scotia family may be forced to leave the province due to the lack of affordable housing units on the market today.
Winnipeg
-
47-year-old man killed in Dugald Road crash: Winnipeg police
Winnipeg police are telling people to find an alternate route this afternoon as they are investigating a fatal crash near the St. Boniface Industrial Park.
-
Police in Texas waited 48 minutes in school before pursuing shooter
Students trapped inside a classroom with a gunman repeatedly called 911 during this week's attack on a Texas elementary school, including one who pleaded, 'Please send the police now,' as nearly 20 officers waited in the hallway for more than 45 minutes, authorities said Friday.
-
Melted: trailer carrying cheese catches fire on Trans-Canada Highway in Manitoba
Manitoba RCMP said nobody was injured after a semi-truck hauling cheese on the Trans-Canada Highway caught fire Thursday night.
Calgary
-
Calgary Humane Society rescues 5 dogs from hot car
Temperatures are rising in Calgary and workers who help make sure pets are kept safe from harm say residents need to be aware of the risks that come with the change of seasons.
-
Coyote attack on dog and owner prompts partial closure of Fish Creek Provincial Park
Alberta Parks has closed a section of Fish Creek Provincial Park in the city's southeast after aggressive coyotes attacked a dog and its owner.
-
'No way we’re cheering for the Oilers': Flames fans react to Game 5 loss
Calgary Flames fans are still coming to terms with a playoff series loss to the Edmonton Oilers Thursday night in a game that saw both controversy and heartbreak following a Connor McDavid overtime goal.
Edmonton
-
Shooting near Rogers Place playoff party witnessed by EPS officers
A 19-year-old man is in police custody after a shooting near Rogers Place after an Edmonton Oilers viewing party ended Thursday evening.
-
Golden shovels break ground for 6-year Valley Line West construction
Ground was officially broken on Edmonton's Valley Line West LRT route on Friday.
-
Alberta starts $1.4B highway construction season amid labour shortage, rising fuel costs
The province officially started or resumed work on 300 highway projects Friday – worth a total of $1.4 billion – but a shortage of workers and the high cost of materials will have an impact.
Vancouver
-
Double stabbing at Vancouver apartment sends women to hospital
Vancouver police are investigating a double stabbing they say happened at an apartment building in Kitsilano Friday morning.
-
Firefighters frustrated after 'many cars' drive over supply hose during Vancouver fire
Multiple drivers ran over a firefighting hose in South Vancouver on Friday, impacting an already tense effort to douse the flames at a two-alarm house fire.
-
Crossword-loving grandma who thought she won $5,000 realized her lotto prize was actually a lot larger
A recent lottery winner excitedly told her daughter she was suddenly $5,000 richer. She was wrong.