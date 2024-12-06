LONDON
    City of London expects to re-open community centres Friday

    The City of London said significant progress was made overnight when clearing snow and next steps are to get community centres open.

    Snow and sidewalk plows are still working on main roads and bus routes, while also moving into residential areas.

    City Hall and Citi Plaza are open for their regular hours this morning.

    The goal for community centres, aquatic facilities and arenas is to be open by noon on Friday for regular hours.

    The city is still monitoring weather conditions and updates will be shared.

    Green bin and curbside garbage pickup will continue but may take place later in the day.

    An update on leaf collection will be given later on Friday.

