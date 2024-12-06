LONDON
London

    • Three suspects still sought, one arrested in break-and-enter, shooting investigation

    Suspect police are looking to identify. (Source: London Police Service) Suspect police are looking to identify. (Source: London Police Service)
    Share

    The London police continue to search for three suspects in connection to a break-and-enter and shooting investigation that took place last month.

    On Nov. 19 just after 5:30 p.m., three suspects allegedly went to an apartment building in the 200-block of Simcoe Street. When they were inside, the London Police Service said they broke into a unit and fired a gun inside the apartment when confronted.

    Officers continue to look for potential witnesses and are looking to identify a suspect captured in an updated photo.

    Anyone that was in the 200-block of Simcoe Street between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Nov. 19 that has dash-cam, residential or business video surveillance that could help the investigation is asked to contact the LPS.

    On Nov. 26, suspect descriptions were released:

    Suspect one

    White man, around 25 to 35 years old, medium build, tall, wearing a black hooded sweater, black New Balance jacket, blue jeans with rips and black Nike shoes with white soles and a white Nike symbol. He has a light-coloured goatee and was carrying a grey cross-body bag.

    Suspect two

    Indigenous man, around 25 to 35 years old, larger build, average height, wearing a black or dark navy “Jordan” hooded sweater, black pants and grey running shoes with white laces and white soles. He has black facial hair on his chin and a thin black moustache.

    Suspect three

    White man, 25 to 35 years old and walks with a lean to his right, wearing grey jeans and red markings on the inside of the pant legs below the knee, a black jacket with red inner lining and black high-top sneakers.

    A 39-year-old fourth suspect was arrested on Nov. 26 and was charged with conspiracy to commit an indictable offence, discharge firearm with intent to wound/endanger life or prevent arrest and break-and-enter with intent.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Kitchener

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News