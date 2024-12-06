Three suspects still sought, one arrested in break-and-enter, shooting investigation

The London police continue to search for three suspects in connection to a break-and-enter and shooting investigation that took place last month.

On Nov. 19 just after 5:30 p.m., three suspects allegedly went to an apartment building in the 200-block of Simcoe Street. When they were inside, the London Police Service said they broke into a unit and fired a gun inside the apartment when confronted.

Officers continue to look for potential witnesses and are looking to identify a suspect captured in an updated photo.

Anyone that was in the 200-block of Simcoe Street between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Nov. 19 that has dash-cam, residential or business video surveillance that could help the investigation is asked to contact the LPS.

On Nov. 26, suspect descriptions were released:

Suspect one

White man, around 25 to 35 years old, medium build, tall, wearing a black hooded sweater, black New Balance jacket, blue jeans with rips and black Nike shoes with white soles and a white Nike symbol. He has a light-coloured goatee and was carrying a grey cross-body bag.

Suspect two

Indigenous man, around 25 to 35 years old, larger build, average height, wearing a black or dark navy “Jordan” hooded sweater, black pants and grey running shoes with white laces and white soles. He has black facial hair on his chin and a thin black moustache.

Suspect three

White man, 25 to 35 years old and walks with a lean to his right, wearing grey jeans and red markings on the inside of the pant legs below the knee, a black jacket with red inner lining and black high-top sneakers.

A 39-year-old fourth suspect was arrested on Nov. 26 and was charged with conspiracy to commit an indictable offence, discharge firearm with intent to wound/endanger life or prevent arrest and break-and-enter with intent.