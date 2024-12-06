Human remains found at Hanover construction site

The Hanover Police Service is investigating human remains that were dug up at a construction site.

On Tuesday around 9:15 a.m., police secured the scene and investigated with help from the Coroner’s Office and a forensic anthropologist.

Hanover police said it was determined the remains were from a 12 to 18-month-old that was buried around a century ago.

No criminal activity is involved in the discovery, so the Registrar of Ontario’s Funeral, Burial and Cremation Services has invoked its mandate, stopping construction.

It will work to recover all remains to bury in a local cemetery.

Police said they will also search historical records, alongside Town of Hanover officials, to identify the child and see if there are any living ancestors.