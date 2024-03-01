Use of force causing suspect's injuries 'justified,' officers cleared of wrongdoing: SIU

LONDON
    The province’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has cleared London police officers of any wrongdoing after a suspect suffered serious injuries during his arrest.

    Police said they were called to the area of Commissioners Road West and Viscount Road on November 2, 2023, for a break and enter in progress.

    Police found the suspect a short time later behind a shopping plaza. Police said they attempted to arrest him, but he resisted, and a struggle began.

    The SIU reported that an officer punched the man and another officer tossed him to the ground, and more strikes followed.

    The suspect was taken to hospital and was diagnosed with two skull fractures and a brain bleed.

    However, the SIU found the use of force was justified, as there was cause to be concerned that the man might be attempting to access a knife in his possession.

    The SIU is an independent government agency that investigates the conduct of officials that may have resulted in death, serious injury, sexual assault and/or the discharge of a firearm at a person.

