Unsettled weather expected in London, Ont. Monday

While the first two days of the Civic Holiday long weekend boasted plenty of heat and sunshine, Londoners might need to bring their umbrellas for the holiday Monday.

According to Environment Canada, Monday’s high will reach 27 C but will feel like 34 C with the humidity.

The morning will begin with a mix of sun and cloud, but will give way to increasing cloudiness and showers or thunderstorms this afternoon.

Local rainfall amounts will range from 15 to 25mm, while winds will be sustained at 30 km/h but gusting up to 50 km/h in the morning.

Monday’s UV index will peak at 6 – or high – at approximately 1 p.m.

Overnight on Monday, there will be a 40 per cent of showers or drizzle this evening and after midnight, with a low of 18 C.

Here’s a look at the forecast for the rest of the week:

Tuesday: Cloudy, with a high of 23 C, feeling like 28 C with the humidity. Overnight, clear with a low of 11 C.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high of 31 C during the day. Overnight, a 60 per cent chance of showers and a low of 20 C.

Thursday: Cloudy, with a 60 per cent chance of showers, with a high of 26 C. Overnight, clear and a low of 13 C.

Friday: Sunny, with a high of 25 C. Overnight, clear skies and a low of 12 C.

According to Environment Canada, the average high for this time of year in London is 26 C.