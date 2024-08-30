Unattended cooking prompts response from fire crews in London

LONDON
    The number one cause of fires is leaving cooking unattended, and London Fire Department took to social media this afternoon to remind folks that kitchen fires are no joke.

    Crews were on the scene of a fire in a residence that did significant damage – however they did not report any injuries.

    As many as two in five residential fires are cooking related, so make sure to watch your pot, no matter how long it takes to boil. 

