

Amanda Viveiros, CTV London





Two Sarnia men are facing cocaine trafficking charges following a police investigation.

On March 29 around 4 p.m., the Sarnia Police Service say a suspect purchased cocaine after observing the two men in a local bar.

A traffic stop was conducted and the suspect was arrested.

The officers seized approximately 29.8 grams of cocaine, valued at $3,000.

Sarnia Police arrested the second suspect from the same bar at around 6:30 p.m.

A day later police searched the Lakeshore Road residence where approximately 149.27 grams of cocaine was found, worth $15,000.

Also found was over $8,900 in cash.

Both men were held for a bail hearing and have been released from custody.