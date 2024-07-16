LONDON
London

    • Two people taken to hospital following Lambton County crash

    A portion of Lakeshore Road/Highway 21 is closed south of Grand Bend following a crash. July 16, 2024. (Source: Google) A portion of Lakeshore Road/Highway 21 is closed south of Grand Bend following a crash. July 16, 2024. (Source: Google)
    Two people have been taken to hospital following a crash in Lambton County.

    Crews were called to the scene around 10 p.m. Monday night, in the area of Highway 21/Lakeshore Road and Port Franks Road.

    Lakeshore Road was closed between Jericho Road and Northville Road to allow for Lambton County OPP with the assistance of the West Region Traffic Incident Management and Enforcement Team as well as the Technical Traffic Collison Investigation to investigate the scene.

    The road reopened around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday.

