Two people rescued from Thames River

London fire crews made a rescue in frigid waters on Sunday, saving two people after their kayak capsized in the Thames River

Video posted to social media by London fire shows crews in the water just before 6 p.m. on Sunday, trying to pull a person to safety.

According to the post the water was flowing very fast and was extremely cold.

One of the boaters made it to shore and the other, who was showing signs of hypothermia, was assessed by EMS.