LONDON
London

Box truck stuck with careless driving charge

(Source: OPP) (Source: OPP)
Middlesex OPP say that a bridge in the Kilworth area was completely blocked off for some time this afternoon when a local driver underestimated their size.

A box truck was wedged beneath the 3.4m clearance, halting traffic on Coldstream Road.

Following the closure, the driver was issued a careless driving charge.

