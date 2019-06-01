

Two people are faces charges following a death investigation in Huron County.

OPP say they were called to a residence on Cut Line Road in the Central Huron last Sunday morning for a man in medical distress.

The man, 42-year-old David Spies, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police arrested 27-year-old Kayla Field, of Central Huron, on Monday. Friday night, around 9 p.m.

They arrested a second suspect, Brandon Weitzel, 28, of Goderich.

Field is charged with drug possession and trafficking as well as failing to comply with a probation order.

Weitzel is charged with drug trafficking and three counts of failing to comply with a probation order.

Any person with information regarding this incident should contact Huron OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or 519-524-8314.