LONDON, ONT. -- London police have charged two people in connection to a stolen van from the north end of the city.

The van was reported stolen from a parking lot on Silverbrook Drive Saturday night.

Around 5 a.m. Sunday, an officer on patrol saw the van travelling eastbound on Commissioners Road near Pond Mills Road.

A 24-year-old man and a 35-year-old woman, both from London, were arrested and charged with possession of property obtained by crime.

They are scheduled to appear in court in June.