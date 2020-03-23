Two people arrested after van stolen
CTV News London Published Monday, March 23, 2020 11:25AM EDT
A London Police car is seen in this file photo.
LONDON, ONT. -- London police have charged two people in connection to a stolen van from the north end of the city.
The van was reported stolen from a parking lot on Silverbrook Drive Saturday night.
Around 5 a.m. Sunday, an officer on patrol saw the van travelling eastbound on Commissioners Road near Pond Mills Road.
A 24-year-old man and a 35-year-old woman, both from London, were arrested and charged with possession of property obtained by crime.
They are scheduled to appear in court in June.