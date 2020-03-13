LONDON, ONT. -- Police say a 31-year-old has been charged with aggravated assault after an overnight stabbing.

The incident happened on Ladybrook Crescent about 8 p.m. on Thursday.

Police say a 29-year-old man was inside a home when he heard someone knocking at the door.

When the victim opened the door, an unknown man tried to push his way into the residence.

The victim allegedly tried to stop the suspect, but was stabbed in the confrontation. The suspect fled the scene.

Emergency services say the victim was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police arrested the suspect, who had gone to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries, and an officer also suffered minor injuries during the arrest.

A 31-year-old from London faces three charges including; aggravated assault, assault a peace officer and uttering threats of death or bodily harm.

The victim remains in hospital in fair condition.

The accused was being held in custody and was appearing in London court Friday.