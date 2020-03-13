LONDON, ONT. -- A police raid in London turned up more than $100,000 worth of illicit street drugs.

The drugs were seized by a team of investigators on Wednesday.

Police from the Guns and Drugs Section say they executed a search warrant at homes on Thurman Circle, Orchard Street and Lyle Street in east London.

As a result of their investigation, a slew of banned substance and drug paraphernalia were discovered.

The drugs seized included:

$81,400 in cocaine and crack cocaine

$19,470 in cannabis and shatter

$2,300 in oxycodone pills

over $4,800 in cash

Four Londoners were detained and charged with drug possession.

A fifth person, a 33-year-old London man, was charged with possession and possession for the purpose of selling.

Police also seized cell phones and digital scales.

The suspects range in ages from 22 to 33 years old and are scheduled to appear in court in the future.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact London police.