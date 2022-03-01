Two pedestrians seriously injured after being struck by vehicle in Mitchell, Ont.

Provincial police say two pedestrians suffered serious injuries following a collision in Mitchell, Ont. last week.

Emergency crews were called to Huron Road near Napier Street just before 7 p.m. Friday after two people were hit by a vehicle.

They were taken to hospital with serious but non life-threatening injuries.

No charges were laid.

Police are asking anyone who may have dash camera footage of the collision to contact them at 1-888-310-1122.