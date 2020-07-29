MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- Two new COVID-19 cases were reported in Middlesex-London on Wednesday, and eight more in Elgin and Oxford counties.

The total number of cases in Middlesex-London now stands at 669, with 585 recovered and 57 deaths leaving 27 active cases.

Both new cases are in the City of London, bringing the total there to 619, but neither is associated with an ongoing outbreak at the London Health Sciences Centre’s Child and Adolescent Mental Health Unit.

The new cases come after the Middlesex-London reported its first day with no new cases in nearly 10 days on Tuesday.

With the eight new cases reported Wednesday, Southwestern Public Health now has a total of 122 cases, with 84 resolved and five deaths leaving 33 ongoing cases.

Six of the new cases are in Aylmer, which now has 15 active cases, nearly half of the ongoing cases. They are part of the vast majority of cases, 27, in Elgin County.

According to the most recent updates, here is how the totals stand in other local counties:

Sarnia-Lambton – None new, 11 active, 299 total, 263 resolved, 25 deaths

Huron-Perth – None new, two active, 65 total cases, 58 resolved, five deaths

Grey-Bruce – None new, three active, 118 total cases, 115 recovered, no deaths

Haldimand-Norfolk – 29 active, 458 total cases, 397 recovered, 32 deaths

An outbreak at Fernlea Flowers in Norfolk County is ongoing, though the Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit says a number of those affected live outside their jurisdiction, which may account for some of the cases in Elgin and Oxford.

Across the province, there were fewer than 100 new COVID-19 cases for the first time since March.