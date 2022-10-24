Two Londoners win big with $50,000 instant wins

Two different women from London, Ont. are celebrating after each winning the top prize of $50,000 while playing instant lotto games.

According to two press releases from OLG, Roxanna Bailey of London won her prize with an instant bingo game. Bailey is a factory worker and has been playing the lottery for 30 years, but still can’t believe her luck after finally winning big.

"My favourite games are INSTANT BINGO and LOTTO MAX," she said in the release. "I was at home playing my ticket when I realized I had three numbers left to match. When all three numbers came up, I screamed! I was shocked!"

Bailey said that her reaction to the win gave her grandchildren a bit of a scare, who came running to her when they heard her scream.

"They didn't believe it and had to check for themselves," she said. "My heart was beating like no tomorrow!"

So what is Bailey going to do with her newfound winnings? She’s looking to tackle some home improvements.

"I'd like to get a new dishwasher and treat myself to a little shopping spree. I will also share some with my daughters," she said.

The winning ticket was purchased at a Circle K on Trafalgar Street in London.

The second big winner is Wedad Beniamin of London, who won her prize after playing crossword. But she said she at first had to do a double take when she realized she’d won.

"This is my first major win," said Beniamin in a separate press release. "I always play CROSSWORD and other INSTANT word games. I was playing my ticket and when I uncovered that final vowel, I thought I won $5,000. I checked it using the OLG App and realized I won $50,000 – I couldn't believe it!"

But much like fellow winner Bailey, someone also came to check in on Beniamin once they heard her emphatic reaction.

"I started jumping up and down and screaming! My neighbours had to come check on me to see if I was okay," Beniamin said. "I sent a screenshot of the win to my boyfriend and he couldn't believe it. He is so happy for me!"

What does she plan to do with her lotto winnings? Beniamin plans to put a down payment on a home, go on a big trip with her children and treat her family to a special dinner.

The winning ticket was purchased at a Circle K on First Street in London.