    • Mild temperatures last until mid-week warm-up

    This is a CTV News London viewer submitted photo from October 2023. (Source: Milt Everitt) This is a CTV News London viewer submitted photo from October 2023. (Source: Milt Everitt)
    A cloudy Sunday morning is expected to clear by the afternoon, with a high reaching 12 degrees.

    Sunday night, clear skies will remain with a low dropping to plus 1.

    Monday, expect a mix of sun and cloud with wind picking up in the afternoon with a high of 13 degrees.

    Warming up Tuesday with a mix of sun and cloud and a high of 23 degrees.

    Here’s a look at the London, Ont. region’s forecast

    Sunday: Clearing. Wind becoming west 20 km/h gusting to 40 near noon. High 12.

    Sunday night: Clear. Low plus 1.

    Monday: A mix of sun and cloud. Becoming sunny in the morning. Wind becoming southeast 20 km/h gusting to 40 near noon. High 13.

    Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 23.

    Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud. Windy. High 22.

    Thursday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. Windy. High 16.

    Friday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 11.

