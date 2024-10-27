Mild temperatures last until mid-week warm-up

A cloudy Sunday morning is expected to clear by the afternoon, with a high reaching 12 degrees.

Sunday night, clear skies will remain with a low dropping to plus 1.

Monday, expect a mix of sun and cloud with wind picking up in the afternoon with a high of 13 degrees.

Warming up Tuesday with a mix of sun and cloud and a high of 23 degrees.

Here’s a look at the London, Ont. region’s forecast

Sunday: Clearing. Wind becoming west 20 km/h gusting to 40 near noon. High 12.

Sunday night: Clear. Low plus 1.

Monday: A mix of sun and cloud. Becoming sunny in the morning. Wind becoming southeast 20 km/h gusting to 40 near noon. High 13.

Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 23.

Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud. Windy. High 22.

Thursday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. Windy. High 16.

Friday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 11.