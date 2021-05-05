LONDON, ONT. -- A London man is facing several charges after police had to use a tire spike to stop a stolen truck that allegedly rammed two cruisers in the west end of the city.

A Dodge Ram was reported stolen in the Masonville area early Tuesday morning.

About an hour later, police observed the truck on Colonel Talbot Road.

Officers used a tire deflation device in the area of Main and Campbell streets in Lambeth.

Police say the suspect kept driving but was eventually cornered on Westdel Bourne, where the driver slammed into two marked cruisers. No one was hurt.

Damage to the three vehicles is estimated at $33,000.

A 32-year-old London man is charged with the following:

Possession of property obtained by crime over $5000

Operation while prohibited

Fail to stop for police

Dangerous operation

Resist arrest

He will appear in court on July 28.