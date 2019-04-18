

From reports of people jumping to escape to two others sent to hospital it was a chaotic scene Thursday morning as a large fire broke out.

Fire broke out at a two floor residential building at Oxford Street and Strand Street around 6:40 a.m. The building also housed Simpson’s Variety and spread to an adjacent home as well.

Fire officials described what could have been something out of a movie when they reported that they had reports of two people had jumping from their second floor units to escape the fire.

The building was home to at least ten residents, mostly students. Fire tore through the building leaving a gaping hole in the roof and the side of the building.

Damage is extensive however a full estimate is not yet known. Two people were treated on scene for smoke inhalation while another was sent to hospital. A firefighter also was taken to hospital with minor injuries after a railing gave way causing them to fall.

Fire officials say they are contacting the Ontario Fire Marshall’s office to assist with an investigation due to the scale of the fire.