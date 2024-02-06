Two arrested in connection to July 2022 south London, Ont. shooting

Two suspects from Toronto and Quebec are in custody and one suspect remains outstanding after a shooting in south London in the summer of 2022 sent one person to hospital.

According to the London Police Service, on July 27, 2022 at approximately 6 p.m. an altercation occurred in a parking lot in the area of Wonderland Road South and Teeple Terrace.

During this altercation, police said a male occupant of a red Porsche was shot, and two or three males were seen fleeing the area in a blue Acura sedan travelling on Wonderland Road South.

One person was injured in the shooting.

Police later said five suspects originally attended the area, in which four suspects attended the victim’s vehicle and a fifth remained inside the suspect vehicle. As a result, London police requested assistance in identifying the four suspects.

In an update from London police on Tuesday, three suspects allegedly involved in the shooting have been identified, with two of them facing multiple charges in relation to the July 2022 shooting.

Police released surveillance photos of suspects in a shooting investigation in London, Ont. on July 27, 2022. London police say the four suspect involved in the shooting remains unidentified as of Feb. 6, 2024, and are renewing their appeal to the public in identifying him. (Source: London Police Service)

A 23-year-old man of Saint-Sauveur, Que., has been charged with the following offences:

Aggravated assault

Armed robbery

Discharge firearm with intent to wound/endanger life or prevent arrest

Possess restricted or prohibited firearm knowingly not holding a licence

Occupy motor vehicle with firearm

A 23-year-old man of Toronto has been charged with the following offences:

Aggravated assault

Armed robbery

Occupy motor vehicle with firearm

Police said a third suspect was identified over the course of the investigation, but officers have learned he is deceased. Due to privacy laws, the identity of the deceased cannot be shared.

Police said the suspect from Quebec remains in custody and appeared remotely in London court on Monday in relation to the charges, while the suspect from Toronto remains in custody on unrelated matters and is also expected to remotely appear in court on Feb. 27.

A fourth suspect remains outstanding at the time, and London police are once again renewing their appeal to the public in identifying him. Police said the suspect was wearing a blue and back windbreaker style jacket, black pants, white shoes, and was wearing a white mask or face covering at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).