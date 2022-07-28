London police release photos of suspects in shooting investigation

London police have released photos of five suspects they believe to be involved in a Wednesday evening shooting.

Officers responded to a call in a parking lot in the 400 block of Wonderland Road south near Teeple Terrace around 6 p.m. and say a man in a red Porsche was shot.

Investigators determined five people attended the area, four approached the victims vehicle while one stayed inside the sedan.

All suspects fled the area after the shooting and police were called.

The victim is currently in hospital and police say is listed in “good condition.”

According to police, the suspects was last seen driving in a blue Acura sedan north through the parking lot toward Teeple Terrace.

Here are their descriptions:

Male, Black, thin build, wearing a dark blue Puma hooded sweatshirt, dark grey or black sweatpants and white shoes

Male, Caucasian, wearing a black Puma hooded sweatshirt, dark coloured pants and surgical mask

Male, Caucasian, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and grey sweatpants

Blue and back windbreaker style jacket, black pants, white shoes and wearing a white mask or face covering

Anyone who was travelling in the area at the time of the shooting and who may have dash-cam footage is encouraged to contact London Police Service.