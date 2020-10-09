Advertisement
Two arrested after OPP respond to vehicle engulfed in flames
Published Friday, October 9, 2020 4:27PM EDT Last Updated Friday, October 9, 2020 4:31PM EDT
LONDON, ONT. -- Just before 11 a.m. Friday, OPP responded to a vehicle on fire in the 200 block of Durham Street in Kincardine.
Officers found a vehicle fully engulfed in flames.
They also foud two people living in an outbuilding on the vacant property. They were taken into custody after police say they found a collection of weapons. The weapons were seized and two people are facing charges.
A 42-year-old resident of Kincardine is charged with:
- Unauthorized possession of a weapon
- Two counts of possessing a firearm or ammunition while prohibited
- Entering a premises when entry was prohibited
The accused was held in custody pending a bail hearing Friday.
A 39-year-old of Saugeen Shores is charged with:
- Unauthorized possession of a weapon
- Entering a premises when entry was prohibited
The accused is scheduled to appear in court in December.