LONDON, ONT. -- Just before 11 a.m. Friday, OPP responded to a vehicle on fire in the 200 block of Durham Street in Kincardine.

Officers found a vehicle fully engulfed in flames.

They also foud two people living in an outbuilding on the vacant property. They were taken into custody after police say they found a collection of weapons. The weapons were seized and two people are facing charges.

A 42-year-old resident of Kincardine is charged with:

Unauthorized possession of a weapon

Two counts of possessing a firearm or ammunition while prohibited

Entering a premises when entry was prohibited

The accused was held in custody pending a bail hearing Friday.

A 39-year-old of Saugeen Shores is charged with:

Unauthorized possession of a weapon

Entering a premises when entry was prohibited

The accused is scheduled to appear in court in December.