Advertisement
Off-duty officer runs plates on suspicious vehicle; individual alleged to be unlawfully at large
Published Saturday, October 3, 2020 4:59PM EDT Last Updated Sunday, October 4, 2020 10:57AM EDT
Items seized from suspicious vehicle at a Tim Horton's drive-thru in Hanover, Friday October 2, 2020 (Source: Hanover Police Service)
LONDON, ONT. -- A 32-year-old male who was located by an off-duty police officer, was allegedly at large and wanted on over 25 criminal and drug charges, drug trafficking, and firearms offences that took place from Kitchener and Calgary.
A suspicious vehicle at a Tim Horton's restaurant drive-thru on 10th Street in Hanover resulted in the officer running a check on the licence plate of the vehicle.
Upon finding that the plates did not match the registration of the vehicle, the officer attempted to approach the vehicle. A struggle ensued as the suspect tried to flee by attempting to leave the line at the drive-thru.
Citizens who witnessed the situation as it happened, phoned the Police once realizing the officer needed assistance.
Once on-duty officers arrived on scene, the suspect was taken into custody.
Upon their search of the vehicle, officers seized:
- Over $20,000 in cash
- A shotgun
- Imitation Ontario licence plates reproduced on high quality paper, one of which was attached to the car
- 2005 Black BMW
Hanover Police Service have charged the suspect with:
- Resisting arrest
- Breach of firearms probation
- Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle
- Failing to comply with a release order
- Unauthorized possession of a firearm
- Transport of a firearm in a careless manor
- Personation with intent
- Fail to comply with probation order
- Possession of stolen property
- Driving under suspension
- Use of unauthorized plates
- Operating a vehicle without insurance
"The Hanover Police Service would like to thank the citizens who called our Dispatch Centre realizing that the officer needed help and are looking to identify a woman to thank her for holding her vehicle position in the drive-thru line. This action from the female driver directly in front of the suspect blocked him from moving forward that in all likelihood saved the officer significant injury during the course of the arrest."
The suspect was remanded into custody after appearing in bail court.