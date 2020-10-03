LONDON, ONT. -- A 32-year-old male who was located by an off-duty police officer, was allegedly at large and wanted on over 25 criminal and drug charges, drug trafficking, and firearms offences that took place from Kitchener and Calgary.

A suspicious vehicle at a Tim Horton's restaurant drive-thru on 10th Street in Hanover resulted in the officer running a check on the licence plate of the vehicle.

Upon finding that the plates did not match the registration of the vehicle, the officer attempted to approach the vehicle. A struggle ensued as the suspect tried to flee by attempting to leave the line at the drive-thru.

Citizens who witnessed the situation as it happened, phoned the Police once realizing the officer needed assistance.

Once on-duty officers arrived on scene, the suspect was taken into custody.

Upon their search of the vehicle, officers seized:

Over $20,000 in cash

A shotgun

Imitation Ontario licence plates reproduced on high quality paper, one of which was attached to the car

2005 Black BMW

Hanover Police Service have charged the suspect with:

Resisting arrest

Breach of firearms probation

Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle

Failing to comply with a release order

Unauthorized possession of a firearm

Transport of a firearm in a careless manor

Personation with intent

Fail to comply with probation order

Possession of stolen property

Driving under suspension

Use of unauthorized plates

Operating a vehicle without insurance

"The Hanover Police Service would like to thank the citizens who called our Dispatch Centre realizing that the officer needed help and are looking to identify a woman to thank her for holding her vehicle position in the drive-thru line. This action from the female driver directly in front of the suspect blocked him from moving forward that in all likelihood saved the officer significant injury during the course of the arrest."

The suspect was remanded into custody after appearing in bail court.