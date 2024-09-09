LONDON
London

    • Goderich council approves conceptual plan for downtown rebuild

    Aerial view of Goderich's downtown (Source: Rob Boyce) Aerial view of Goderich's downtown (Source: Rob Boyce)
    A multi-million-dollar reconstruction of Goderich's Courthouse Square is one step closer.

    Goderich council has approved the conceptual design for the $9 million project which will replace 100-year-old sewer and water pipes under Goderich's Courthouse Square.

    The underground work is not up for debate, but the town and its residents have been talking about possible changes to the famous downtown street.

    Council has settled on adding bump outs to downtown intersections, making two distinctive lanes of one-way traffic, and reorganizing parking on the square to make it more pedestrian friendly.

    It's expected the downtown construction will begin in March 2025, with work happening in phases until 2027.

    Council said that they'll do all they can to limit disruptions to Goderich downtown businesses, but that the work needs to be done, and it will certainly be an inconvenience at best.  

