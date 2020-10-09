LONDON, ONT -- A 15-year-old is facing charges following a serious assault last weekend.

London police say last Sunday morning, a man and his wife and two daughters were walking in the 600-block of Dundas Street when an argument with a teenager began.

Police say the argument was about the youth’s communication with one of the daughters.

The family did not know the youth, police say.

The teen produced a knife, they say, and assaulted the man.

Police say the man suffered serious, but non-life threatening injuries.The youth then fled the area on foot eastbound.

Through the course of the investigation, officers were able to identify and arrest the suspect on Wednesday.

A 15-year-old Londoner is charged with assault with a weapon, assault causing bodily harm, failing to comply and carrying concealed weapon.