London mother sentenced in stabbing death of former Helix guitarist

A London, Ont. mother of five was sentenced to seven years in prison Friday for her part in the stabbing death of Daniel Fawcett, the ex-guitarist for the rock band Helix.

The court heard that Allana Lebars, 41, was very upset with Fawcett, her one-time friend. Documents indicated that they had been involved in drug dealings in the past.

On Nov. 6, 2022, she lured Fawcett to a location in Gibbons Park with her boyfriend hiding in the bushes. Moments after arriving, the victim was stabbed to death.

In November of last year, Lebars pleaded guilty to manslaughter.

While handing down his sentence, Justice Kevin McHugh said, ”This case was a pre-meditated ambush on a defenceless man who was lured by the accused in the middle of the night to a dark and secluded location…the victim went to this location because of his trust of the accused.”

Justice McHugh added, “After the stabbing, the accused left the area and did nothing to assist the victim after he had been assaulted severely.”

The Crown had asked for a sentence of eight years, with the defence requesting five years. The judge sentenced Lebars to seven years in prison, but with credit for time already served, she has less than five years remaining.

Before wrapping up, Justice McHugh told the court, “It is the view of the court that the offence would have never have taken place had it not been for the involvement of Ms. Lebars.”

The judge said Lebars, who had a very difficult upbringing, has shown some remorse by pleading guilty in this case.