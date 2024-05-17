London mother sentenced in stabbing death of former Helix guitarist
A London, Ont. mother of five was sentenced to seven years in prison Friday for her part in the stabbing death of Daniel Fawcett, the ex-guitarist for the rock band Helix.
The court heard that Allana Lebars, 41, was very upset with Fawcett, her one-time friend. Documents indicated that they had been involved in drug dealings in the past.
On Nov. 6, 2022, she lured Fawcett to a location in Gibbons Park with her boyfriend hiding in the bushes. Moments after arriving, the victim was stabbed to death.
In November of last year, Lebars pleaded guilty to manslaughter.
While handing down his sentence, Justice Kevin McHugh said, ”This case was a pre-meditated ambush on a defenceless man who was lured by the accused in the middle of the night to a dark and secluded location…the victim went to this location because of his trust of the accused.”
Justice McHugh added, “After the stabbing, the accused left the area and did nothing to assist the victim after he had been assaulted severely.”
The Crown had asked for a sentence of eight years, with the defence requesting five years. The judge sentenced Lebars to seven years in prison, but with credit for time already served, she has less than five years remaining.
Before wrapping up, Justice McHugh told the court, “It is the view of the court that the offence would have never have taken place had it not been for the involvement of Ms. Lebars.”
The judge said Lebars, who had a very difficult upbringing, has shown some remorse by pleading guilty in this case.
London Top Stories
-
-
-
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Windsor Regional Hospital CEO David Musyj heading to LHSC
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Serial sexual offender linked to unsolved 1970s homicides of four Calgary girls, women
An investigation into unsolved historical homicides from the 1970s has linked the deaths of two girls and two young women in and around Calgary to a now-deceased serial offender.
Woman with liver failure rejected for a transplant after medical review highlights alcohol use
For nearly three months, Amanda Huska has been in an Ontario hospital, part of it on life support, because of severe liver failure. Her history of alcohol use is getting in the way of her only potential treatment: a liver transplant.
Video appears to show Sean 'Diddy' Combs beating singer Cassie in hotel hallway in 2016
Security video aired by CNN appears to show Sean 'Diddy' Combs physically assaulting singer Cassie in a Los Angeles hotel hallway in 2016.
Scottie Scheffler isn't the first pro golfer to be arrested during a tournament
Scottie Scheffler's arrest hours before his second-round tee time at the PGA Championship in Louisville, Kentucky, will go down as one of the most shocking in professional golf history. It certainly wasn't the first, though.
B.C. man 'attacked suddenly' by adult grizzly near Alberta border: RCMP
A B.C. man is recovering from multiple injuries after he was "attacked suddenly" by an adult grizzly bear near Elkford Thursday afternoon.
Anglers reel in 3.5-metre-long tiger shark off coast of Florida: 'She found my bait'
A group of fishers said it took roughly 20 minutes to reel in this 3.5-metre-long tiger shark off the coast of Florida.
Australia's richest woman seeks removal of her portrait from exhibition
Art is subjective. And while many artists long to share their work with the world, there's no guarantee that the audience will understand it, or even like it.
Canadian convicted of attacking Nancy Pelosi's husband with a hammer sentenced to 30 years
The man convicted of attempting to kidnap then-U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and attacking her husband with a hammer was sentenced Friday to 30 years in prison.
Israeli military finds bodies of 3 Gaza hostages killed at music festival
Israeli military says its troops in Gaza found the bodies of three Israeli hostages taken by Hamas during its Oct. 7 attack, including German-Israeli Shani Louk.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Kitchener
-
Impaired driver sentenced to 7 years after double-fatal Cambridge crash
A driver, charged with impaired driving, has been sentenced to seven years behind bars after two people were killed in a Cambridge crash.
-
No injuries after metal debris flies through windshield of pickup truck on Hwy. 403: OPP
No injuries were reported after a metal debris on Highway 403 came flying through the windshield of a pickup truck, narrowly missing the two occupants of the vehicle, Ontario Provincial Police say.
-
Cambridge woman found not criminally responsible in fatal stabbing of her daughter
A Cambridge woman charged with second-degree murder in connection to the fatal 2020 stabbing of her daughter has been found not criminally responsible.
Windsor
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Windsor Regional Hospital CEO David Musyj heading to LHSC
Windsor Regional Hospital president and CEO David Musyj is leaving his position in Windsor and heading to London.
-
IN PICTURES: K9 officer training in progress
New trainees are hard at with the Windsor Police Service Canine Unit this week.
-
Man arrested for drug trafficking after $45,000 bust
Chatham-Kent police say a 27-year-old man has been arrested for drug trafficking after police seized $45,000 in drugs.
Barrie
-
'You ruined my childhood,' Victims face Innisfil pedophile at sentencing hearing
An Innisfil man guilty of sex crimes involving young girls was back in court on Friday as his sentencing hearing got underway with emotional victim impact statements.
-
Suspects sought after alleged assault in Orillia
Provincial police in Orillia are seeking the public's help to identify two suspects wanted in connection with an alleged assault.
-
Stolen vehicle from Hamilton recovered in Muskoka after collision: OPP
Two people face charges in connection with a stolen vehicle that was involved in a collision in Muskoka.
Northern Ontario
-
Ford asks Trudeau to put pause on new safe supply sites and review existing ones
Ontario Premier Doug Ford is asking that the federal government put the brakes on any approvals for new safe supply sites for drug users in Ontario and conduct a review of existing sites.
-
Northern Ont. man jailed 10 days for fishing violations
A Sault Ste. Marie man has been jailed for 10 days for failing to comply with a court order banning him from fishing.
-
Commercial vehicle overturns, slowing traffic on Hwy. 17 east of Sudbury
Traffic is moving slowly on Highway 17 east near Norvic Drive in Wahnapitae on Friday afternoon as emergency crews responded to a tractor-trailer that had left the roadway.
Ottawa
-
Business owners cast doubts on their future in Ottawa's ByWard Market, Rideau Street, poll shows
More than half of business owners in Ottawa's ByWard Market and on Rideau Street say they are not planning to extend their leases or are uncertain about their future in the popular tourist area.
-
Air Canada boosting service out of Ottawa
Air Canada is boosting service out of the Ottawa International Airport with up to 30 additional weekly flights for the winter season, and increasing service to Chicago, Washington and Halifax and adding more capacity on flights to Vancouver.
-
4 Quebec residents facing charges related to vehicle thefts in Ottawa using tow truck
The Ottawa Police Service says four people from Quebec are facing charges related to auto thefts involving a tow truck in Centertown.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Longtime Toronto city councillor Jaye Robinson has died, her office says
Jaye Robinson – a four-term city councillor who represented Ward 15 – Don Valley West for almost 14 years and also served for a time as chair of the TTC – has died.
-
Ford asks Trudeau to put pause on new safe supply sites and review existing ones
Ontario Premier Doug Ford is asking that the federal government put the brakes on any approvals for new safe supply sites for drug users in Ontario and conduct a review of existing sites.
-
Ontario sees first measles death in decades of tracking after young child dies
A young child has died of measles in Ontario, marking the first death in the province from the highly contagious virus in more than 10 years, a Public Health Ontario report confirms.
Montreal
-
Quebec cyclist group seeking government funding for new safety campaign
A group promoting the benefits of cycling wants to raise awareness among bike enthusiasts and is taking its message straight to the bike paths, but says it needs funding from the Ministry of Transport.
-
Palliative care isn't just for the dying: Demystifying what it means to get help
Palliative care, which is offered when someone is diagnosed with a serious illness, often gets confused with hospice care, which is comfort without curative intent.
-
McGill University to seek second injunction to remove pro-Palestinian encampment
McGill University is not done seeking legal action to remove the pro-Palestinian encampment on its campus, as it said on Friday that it would seek a second injunction to remove protesters from its property.
Atlantic
-
Guilty on all charges: Colin Tweedie convicted in hit-and-run death of 10-year-old Cape Breton girl
A judge has found Colin Tweedie guilty on three counts in connection to the death of 10-year-old Talia Forrest on a Cape Breton road on July 11, 2019.
-
4 teens charged in death of 16-year-old Halifax student plead not guilty
The four teenagers facing charges in connection to the death of 16-year-old Ahmad Al Marrach pleaded not guilty in a Halifax courtroom on Friday.
-
Parents of teen seen in video of altercation in Fredericton calling for better education, kindness
The parents of one of the teens seen in a video that’s been widely circulated in Fredericton and beyond are calling for change.
Winnipeg
-
UPDATED
UPDATED Hospital research centre evacuated as Winnipeg police bomb unit removes 'volatile substance'
The Winnipeg police bomb unit removed a 'volatile substance' from a Winnipeg hospital research centre Friday afternoon, prompting an evacuation.
-
Southwestern Manitoba under severe thunderstorm watch
Less than a day after a thunderstorm rolled through Manitoba, bringing hail, heavy winds, and a tornado warning, Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) say a severe thunderstorm is possible on Friday.
-
Some wildfire evacuees in Manitoba able to return home on weekend
Some Manitobans who had to evacuate their homes due to a northern Manitoba wildfire are able to return home this weekend.
Calgary
-
Serial sexual offender linked to unsolved 1970s homicides of four Calgary girls, women
An investigation into unsolved historical homicides from the 1970s has linked the deaths of two girls and two young women in and around Calgary to a now-deceased serial offender.
-
Alberta Medical Association sounds alarm over lack of available oncologists
The Alberta Medical Association is expressing deep concerns to the provincial government over a lack of oncologists needed to provide cancer care to keep up with population growth.
-
Calgary T&T Supermarket location closed after freezer fire
One of Calgary's T&T Supermarket locations has temporarily closed its doors after a fire.
Edmonton
-
Rain helpful, but not enough to make major impact on fire near Fort McMurray: officials
Officials will provide an update on the 20,000-hectare fire burning southwest of Fort McMurray on Friday.
-
Serial sexual offender linked to unsolved 1970s homicides of four Calgary girls, women
An investigation into unsolved historical homicides from the 1970s has linked the deaths of two girls and two young women in and around Calgary to a now-deceased serial offender.
-
Edmonton police chief to discuss U of A encampment response Friday afternoon
The Edmonton Police Service is set to speak publicly about its response during the teardown of a protest camp at the University of Alberta.
Vancouver
-
Former B.C. university security guard convicted of manslaughter avoids jail time
A B.C. Supreme Court judge has decided not to send a former Trinity Western University security guard to prison after convicting him of manslaughter.
-
B.C. man 'attacked suddenly' by adult grizzly near Alberta border: RCMP
A B.C. man is recovering from multiple injuries after he was "attacked suddenly" by an adult grizzly bear near Elkford Thursday afternoon.
-
Sex offender living in Surrey poses 'serious and imminent risk,' B.C. RCMP say
A dangerous sex offender has moved into Surrey, B.C., where authorities will be monitoring him to ensure he complies with his release conditions.