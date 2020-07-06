LONDON, ONT. -- A 30-year-old London woman is facing a number of charges after allegedly assaulting two police officers and a stranger over the weekend.

On Sunday, the suspect was at a family member's house when she allegedly assaulted a woman she did not know.

A male relative asked the accused to go for a drive to calm her down.

Police say she then assaulted him while in the car at the intersection of Highbury and Dundas.

Police were called and the woman was arrested. The driver chose not to press charges.

During the arrest, police say the woman resisted and spat on them.

The female victim suffered serious but non life-threatening injuries.

The officers were not hurt.

The accused is charged with assault, resisisting arrest, two counts of assaulting a police officer and fail to comply with a release order.

She was scheduled to appear in court Monday.