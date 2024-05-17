LONDON
OPP issue warning over 'senior assassin' game involving water guns

CTV News file image
Police in Oxford County are warning the public after several recent weapons calls related to a trendy new game popular with teens.

It's called "senior assassin" and is merely a water gun fight involving high school students. Videos are sometimes posted to social media.

Although police say when they received calls from the public, residents and officers didn't know that the "weapons" were only squirt guns and caused concern.

Police say there may be unintentional consequences if there's confusion between water guns and the real thing.

"Police certainly want students to enjoy their final year of high school safely. Our officers would like to encourage students to find a safer way to celebrate the success of their graduation," said Staff Sgt. Davide Barnabi in a statement.

