TSB releases report into fatal 2022 crash near Stratford Municipal Airport

The wreckage of a plane is seen in a Perth County field on Aug. 23, 2022. (CTV Kitchener) The wreckage of a plane is seen in a Perth County field on Aug. 23, 2022. (CTV Kitchener)

London Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Opposition MPs vote for public inquiry into foreign election interference

Opposition MPs passed a motion Thursday calling for the federal government to launch a national public inquiry into allegations of foreign interference, after hearing hours of testimony from top intelligence officials who sought to assure that the integrity of Canada's last two elections was upheld despite meddling attempts by China.

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver