Trio of guns seized during search warrant
Guns seized during raid in London Ont. on June 27, 2018. (Supplied)
CTV London
Published Wednesday, June 27, 2018 11:34AM EDT
A 32-year-old London man is facing several weapons charged following a police raid.
On Wednesday, police executed a search warrant at a residence on Gramercy Park Place and seized a loaded Winchester 22 caliber bolt action rifle, a 12 gauge sawed off shot gun along with a 303 rifle and two 22-caliber rounds of ammunition.
He is facing the following charges:
• Possess restricted or prohibited firearm knowingly not holding a licence and registration certificate x 3;
• Careless storage of a firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition x 3;
• Possession of a loaded firearm; and
• Possession of firearm or ammunition contrary to prohibition order x3
The suspect was expected to make a court appearance Wednesday to speak to the charges.