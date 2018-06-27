

CTV London





A 32-year-old London man is facing several weapons charged following a police raid.

On Wednesday, police executed a search warrant at a residence on Gramercy Park Place and seized a loaded Winchester 22 caliber bolt action rifle, a 12 gauge sawed off shot gun along with a 303 rifle and two 22-caliber rounds of ammunition.

He is facing the following charges:

• Possess restricted or prohibited firearm knowingly not holding a licence and registration certificate x 3;

• Careless storage of a firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition x 3;

• Possession of a loaded firearm; and

• Possession of firearm or ammunition contrary to prohibition order x3

The suspect was expected to make a court appearance Wednesday to speak to the charges.