LONDON, ONT. -- Sarnia police are currently investigating the death of a 29-year-old woman and are calling the case a homicide.

Early Saturday morning, officers were called to the 100 block of Palmerston Street North for a woman in medical distress.

She was immediately transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries but was later pronounced dead.

There is no suspect in custody.

Police are waiting to notify next-of-kin before the victim is identified.

The area of Palmerston Street North is currently blocked off to all traffic and police are asking residents to avoid the area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Mike Kahnert at 519-344-8861 ext. 6196/5300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Police will release more information once it becomes available.