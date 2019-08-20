Perth County OPP have closed Perth Road 86 outside of Listowel, Ont. after a transport truck rolled into the ditch.

The collision happened shortly before 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, but no details on injuries or the cause of the crash have been released.

The road was expected to remain closed from Road 169 to Road 172 for several hours to allow for clean-up of the scene.

OPP are asking drivers to avoid the area, and say they have already had to deal with four separate incidents of people driving through the road closure barrier.