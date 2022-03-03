Transport truck operator charged with impaired driving while on Hwy. 401
A transport truck driver has been charged with impaired driving following a traffic stop on Highway 401 in London, Ont.
OPP pulled over the driver in the eastbound lanes of the highway near Wellington Road around 5 p.m. Wednesday.
A screening device was used and the driver was arrested.
A 60-year-old North York, Ont. man was charged and released. He will appear in court on April 28.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
LIVE | Canada announces trade action against Russia, more lethal aid and new immigration streams for Ukrainians
The Canadian government is revoking Russia and Belarus' nation status as trading partners and says they will be subjected to a 35 per cent tariff on their exports to Canada. Canada is the first country to take this step, Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland said Thursday. The federal government is also opening new immigration streams for Ukrainians who want to come to Canada, and is sending more lethal aid.
Russian forces seize key Ukrainian port, pressure others as refugee count tops one million
Russian forces have seized a strategic Ukrainian seaport and besieged another as part of efforts to cut the country off from its coastline, even as Moscow said Thursday it was ready for talks to end the fighting that has sent more than 1 million people fleeing over Ukraine's borders.
Live updates: U.K. satellite firm nixes launches with Russia
The British satellite company OneWeb says it is cancelling all launches from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan, which is run by the Russian Aerospace Forces and Russia’s space agency, Roscosmos.
'I'll do whatever I can': Canadian in Ukraine driving refugees out of the country
A Canadian in Ukraine is refusing to leave the country as Russian forces advance, instead choosing to help Ukrainians get to the nearest border crossing.
Chilling details revealed by spouse of N.S. mass killer
A day after 22 people in rural Nova Scotia were shot dead by a man disguised as a Mountie, his common-law spouse described him as a controlling, abusive and manipulative man who had long warned he would be 'going out with a bang.'
Unprepared and low morale: Military experts on the early days of Russia's invasion of Ukraine
In the first few days of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, military experts suggest the Russian military was underprepared for such an attack and underestimated the fallout they would receive.
In stunning about-face, Russian athletes banned from Paralympics
In a stunning reversal, Russian and Belarusian athletes have been banned from the Winter Paralympic Games for their countries' roles in the war in Ukraine, the International Paralympic Committee said Thursday in Beijing.
Plane carrying Russian nationals grounded in N.W.T., says infrastructure minister
The Northwest Territories' infrastructure minister says a plane carrying Russian nationals on its way to the High Arctic was grounded Tuesday in Yellowknife.
New U.S. Justice Department 'KleptoCapture' unit targets Russian oligarchs' yachts and other assets
The U.S. Justice Department said Wednesday it is launching a special unit to help enforce sanctions against Russian government officials and oligarchs, targeting their yachts, jets, real estate and other assets.
Kitchener
-
Three dead in two-vehicle crash near Arthur: OPP
Three people are dead and a fourth person has life-threatening injuries following a two-vehicle crash near Arthur on Wednesday night.
-
'This is catastrophic': Russians in Kitchener-Waterloo helping Ukrainians overseas
Russians in Kitchener-Waterloo are organizing protests against the war and sending donations to Ukraine
-
MPPs lend verbal support to anti-racism bill
A Kitchener MPP’s bill aimed at countering racism in schools received verbal support at Queen’s Park on Wednesday night.
Windsor
-
Dramatic 44 per cent increase in average home price in Windsor-Essex
The Windsor-Essex County Association of Realtors is reporting a steep increase in the average home sale price in the region.
-
Fluctuating temperatures over the next week in Windsor-Essex
Environment Canada says Windsor-Essex can expect some temperature swings over the next several days.
-
Essex County intersection under review following fatal crash
The County of Essex will seek expert advice after a fatal collision at the intersection of County Road 20 and County Road 23.
Barrie
-
South Simcoe police seek suspects involved in alleged robbery at LCBO in Bradford, Ont.
South Simcoe police are asking the public to help identify two suspects involved in an alleged shoplifting incident in Bradford, Ont.
-
Donations being accepted at Barrie vigil, rally in support of Ukraine
The public is invited to join the Ukrainian community and local dignitaries for a vigil and rally for peace in Barrie’s downtown Thursday evening.
-
OLG scrutinizes Barrie, Ont. woman's $36 million 'insider win'
A Barrie woman holds the winning $36 million Lotto 6/49 ticket, OLG has confirmed.
Northern Ontario
-
Live updates: U.K. satellite firm nixes launches with Russia
The British satellite company OneWeb says it is cancelling all launches from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan, which is run by the Russian Aerospace Forces and Russia’s space agency, Roscosmos.
-
In stunning about-face, Russian athletes banned from Paralympics
In a stunning reversal, Russian and Belarusian athletes have been banned from the Winter Paralympic Games for their countries' roles in the war in Ukraine, the International Paralympic Committee said Thursday in Beijing.
-
Canadian Wordle lovers now have a game to call their own
Move over, Wordle. There’s a new version of the popular word game with a Canadian twist, and it was created in Ottawa.
Ottawa
-
19-car pileup closes Highway 417 eastbound, sends five to hospital
A 19-car pileup that sent five people to hospital closed the eastbound Highway 417 at Innes Road on Thursday.
-
Canada announces trade action against Russia, more lethal aid and new immigration streams for Ukrainians
The Canadian government is revoking Russia and Belarus' nation status as trading partners and says they will be subjected to a 35 per cent tariff on their exports to Canada. Canada is the first country to take this step, Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland said Thursday. The federal government is also opening new immigration streams for Ukrainians who want to come to Canada, and is sending more lethal aid.
-
Ontario replacing three Ottawa police board members after one attended 'Freedom Convoy' protest
Sources confirm to CTV News Ottawa that Robert Swaita, one of three provincial government appointees to the police oversight board, attended the protest against COVID-19 public health measures.
Toronto
-
Mental health centre to be built in Ontario for first responders
A few weeks ago, dangerous thoughts raced through Kevin Doherty's mind. The district chief with Toronto Fire was off work after getting his hip replaced and pain reverberated through his body.
-
GTA home prices up 28 per cent from last year as supply remains hampered: TRREB
There was no relief for Greater Toronto Area homebuyers last month as the average home price crept up nearly 28 per cent when compared with last year as a lack of supply continued to hamper the market.
-
Canada announces trade action against Russia, more lethal aid and new immigration streams for Ukrainians
The Canadian government is revoking Russia and Belarus' nation status as trading partners and says they will be subjected to a 35 per cent tariff on their exports to Canada. Canada is the first country to take this step, Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland said Thursday. The federal government is also opening new immigration streams for Ukrainians who want to come to Canada, and is sending more lethal aid.
Montreal
-
Quebec to lift face mask requirements in public places by mid-April
Quebec is prepared to remove face mask requirements in public places except public transportation by mid-April and lift other COVID-19 rules earlier than expected due to a "favourable recommendation" from public health, the province says.
-
Surete du Quebec searching for missing toddler and ex-spouse of homicide victim
An SQ spokesperson confirmed the boy's mother is the ex-spouse of Nicolas Audet, a 41-year-old man who was violently killed in St-Isidore sometime between Feb. 13 and 14.
-
Conservatives to elect new leader Sept. 10
The Conservative Party of Canada will wait until Sept. 10 to pick a new leader, providing more time for prospective candidates to mount their campaigns, including former Quebec premier Jean Charest.
Atlantic
-
Chilling details revealed by spouse of N.S. mass killer
A day after 22 people in rural Nova Scotia were shot dead by a man disguised as a Mountie, his common-law spouse described him as a controlling, abusive and manipulative man who had long warned he would be 'going out with a bang.'
-
Two men charged, police seek third suspect after lockdown at Halifax Shopping Centre
Two men are facing more than a dozen charges, and police are still searching for a third suspect, in connection with two robberies and an incident that prompted the lockdown of a popular Halifax shopping mall on Tuesday.
-
Storm Watch: School closures, cancellations and early dismissals
Here is a list of school closures and cancellations for Thursday, March 3, 2022.
Winnipeg
-
'It's inevitable': Gas prices in Winnipeg expected to hit record high this week
Gas prices are expected to jump to a record high in Winnipeg as pumps across the country see gas prices spike amid the invasion in Ukraine.
-
Canada announces trade action against Russia, more lethal aid and new immigration streams for Ukrainians
The Canadian government is revoking Russia and Belarus' nation status as trading partners and says they will be subjected to a 35 per cent tariff on their exports to Canada. Canada is the first country to take this step, Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland said Thursday. The federal government is also opening new immigration streams for Ukrainians who want to come to Canada, and is sending more lethal aid.
-
Buhler Industries sees Russian director resign following comments on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine
Winnipeg based Buhler Industries has accepted the resignation of one of its Russian directors.
Calgary
-
Gas prices soar in Calgary, average eclipses $1.50 per litre mark
Calgarians should brace for some sticker shock at the pumps as the average fuel price in the city jumped to around $1.52 per litre Thursday morning
-
'Show some respect': Kenney asked to back down on blocking Alta. municipal mask rules
Alberta's premier defended his plan to prevent cities and towns from bringing in their own mask mandates Wednesday, as a municipal leader accused him of doing a "180" flip-flop on the issue.
-
Chinatown businesses, councillor push to keep free 2-hour parking pilot program
Business owners in Calgary's Chinatown and the area's councillor are pushing for the Calgary Parking Authority (CPA) to keep free two-hour parking at a city-run lot indefinitely.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton gas prices soar past $1.50/L amid conflict in Ukraine
Gas prices crossed the $1.50-per-litre threshold at some stations in Edmonton Thursday morning.
-
'Show some respect': Kenney asked to back down on blocking Alta. municipal mask rules
Alberta's premier defended his plan to prevent cities and towns from bringing in their own mask mandates Wednesday, as a municipal leader accused him of doing a "180" flip-flop on the issue.
-
2 busted by RCMP in drug-trafficking case
Two Edmontonians are facing charges related to drug trafficking.
Vancouver
-
Man who didn't accept job offer before it was rescinded won't be compensated 4 weeks' pay: B.C. tribunal
A B.C. man won't be compensated wages for a job that he never worked, a local tribunal ruled.
-
B.C. teacher who communicated with student on 'adult website' disciplined
A B.C. teacher who sent sexual messages to a student after they connected on an "adult website" has been banned from teaching for 10 years.
-
Industry associations criticize City of Vancouver patio program fees, 'red tape'
Restaurant and brewery operators are slamming the City of Vancouver's new guidelines for sidewalk and curbside patios, calling them "more red tape" for struggling small businesses.