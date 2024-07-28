LONDON
London

    • Transport rollover closes portion of Highway 401 near London

    An OPP cruiser seen in Bruce County in August 2021. (Scott Miller/CTV News London)
    A section of Highway 401 has been closed due to a transport truck rollover.

    OPP Communications West Region posted on X that police are on scene.

    All lanes westbound at Westchester Bourne are closed. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

    No serious injuries injuries were sustained.

    More information will be provided as it becomes available.

