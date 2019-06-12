

CTV London





Apparently London's Talbot Street bridge isn't the only one that likes to take on transport trucks on a regular basis.

Oxford County OPP are reporting that the 17th Line bridge in Zorra, north of Hamilton Road, was struck for a seventh time this year.

Police responded to the scene around 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday after a tractor trailer hit the rail bridge.

No one was injured in the collision.

Police say the bridge is clearly marked by signage in both directions.

OPP Insp. Anthony Hymers said in a statement, "This is a clear example of a preventable collision. A mindset of just following the GPS and ignoring the road signs has become too common an occurrence."

Officials are reminding drivers that GPS units should be updated regularly, but they should not be relied upon exclusively, or truckers run the risk of getting embarassingly wedged under a bridge as well as possibly losing cargo and a potential fine.