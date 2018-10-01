

CTV London





A tractor trailer fire closed all east-bound lanes of Highway 402 near Wonderland Road.

OPP say at 4:30 a.m. Monday, police and London firefighters responded to a transport truck fire in that area.

Police say a transport was travelling east on Highway 402 when the trailer became engulfed by fire.

The driver became aware of the fire, pulled over and detached the tractor from the trailer, which contained fruit.

There were no injuries.

The highway has since reopened.