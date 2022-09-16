Traffic flow changes on Adelaide Street
It's another step in the process to get the Adelaide Street CP rail underpass finished.
As of Thursday, all traffic on Adelaide between McMahen Street and Central Avenue has been diverted onto a temporary bypass road.
This will allow crews to do deep excavation work.
The bypass will remain in effect until the project is done with the underpass expected to be completed by the fall of 2024.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Queue for Queen's coffin 'paused' as wait hits 14 hours
The flood of grief from the death of Queen Elizabeth II forced the British government to call a temporary halt to people joining a miles-long line to file past her coffin as it lay in state Friday, hours before King Charles III and his siblings were to stand vigil in the historic Westminster Hall.
Report: Chinese delegation barred from Queen's coffin
A delegation of Chinese officials reportedly has been barred from visiting the historic hall in Parliament where Queen Elizabeth II is lying in state, as geopolitics cast a shadow over the solemn pageantry surrounding the monarch's death.
'Now 15 per cent is rude:' Tipping fatigue hits customers as requests rise
Tipping fatigue is hitting consumers as requests for gratuities increase and spread to new businesses amid the rise of automated payment machines and preset tip suggestions.
What to know about Raymond Dearie, the judge who will serve as Mar-a-Lago search special master
U.S. District Judge Raymond Dearie will serve as the special master tasked with reviewing the documents seized from Mar-a-Lago.
Where have home prices dropped the most across Canada?
Housing prices have continued on their downward plunge amid Bank of Canada interest rate hikes and fears over a potential looming recession, but the effect isn't being felt evenly across the country. CTVNews.ca looks at where housing prices are falling and where they are still rising.
Anti-hate experts urge action against right-wing extremism in Canada
Anti-hate experts are urging policy makers to take action against what they describe as growing right-wing extremism in Canada.
N.S. mass shooting inquiry hears that killer exchanged denture work for sex
A report submitted to the inquiry investigating the April 2020 mass shooting in rural Nova Scotia says the gunman who killed 22 people was known to exchange denture work for sex and to exploit marginalized women.
Germany takes control of 3 Russian-owned oil refineries
Germany is taking control of three Russian-owned refineries in the country to ensure energy security before an embargo on oil from Russia takes effect next year, officials said Friday.
Donors double amount Iowa teen ordered to pay family of her accused rapist
Donations for an Iowa teenager poured in on Thursday, doubling the US$150,000 amount a court ordered her to pay the family of a man whom she killed after he allegedly sexually assaulted her on multiple occasions.
Kitchener
-
Man taken to hospital after shooting in Kitchener
One person has been taken to hospital following reports of a shooting in a Kitchener neighbourhood.
-
18-year-old taken to hospital after Kitchener crash that sent car engine flying across yard
Waterloo regional police are investigating a collision in Kitchener.
-
Ont. senior who lost long-term care bed during hospital stay could be transferred under new bill
Mona Chasin has been in hospital for the past two months recovering from a stroke.
Windsor
-
Damage estimated at $450,000 after fire on Parent Avenue
Damage appears to be extensive after a house fire in Windsor on Thursday evening. Crews arrived in the 600-block of Parent Avenue near Wyandotte Street east around 6 p.m.
-
Matthew Mahoney’s mother testifies during day four of inquest
Matthew Mahoney was shot and killed in March of 2018 after a confrontation with Windsor police on Dufferin Place. His mother Brenda told the inquest on day four of hearings that she needed her son to "get some help."
-
'Suspicious death' being investigated on Dougall Avenue
Windsor police are informing the public about a “suspicious death” near Dougall Avenue.
Barrie
-
Drugs, weapons and vehicle seized in search warrant in Dufferin County
Provincial police have laid numerous drugs and weapons-related offences after executing a search warrant in Dufferin County Thursday.
-
Gravenhurst new firefighter training facility opens
The new Chief Lorne McNiece Training Centre in Gravenhurst is named after a 27-year veteran at the new firefighter training facility.
-
Napoleon cuts 80 manufacturing jobs
Napoleon announced 80 layoffs over the past week of permanent full-time associates from its Barrie locations.
Northern Ontario
-
Invasive jellyfish species spotted in northern Ontario lake for the first time
For the last 70 years, an invasive species from China has been slowly making its way north. In the last few weeks, it finally arrived in Sudbury, Ont.
-
Dan Aykroyd, Chevy Chase filming adaptation of popular YA novel in Sudbury
Zombies have taken over a quiet northern Ontario neighbourhood for the film adaptation of Zombie Town, a young adult novel by R.L Stine, featuring several big stage and screen actors.
-
Where have home prices dropped the most across Canada?
Housing prices have continued on their downward plunge amid Bank of Canada interest rate hikes and fears over a potential looming recession, but the effect isn't being felt evenly across the country. CTVNews.ca looks at where housing prices are falling and where they are still rising.
Ottawa
-
'We want to keep the dream of homeownership alive': Sutcliffe unveils plan to build 100,000 homes in Ottawa over 10 years
Mayoral candidate Mark Sutcliffe is promising to increase the availability of new homes and community housing in Ottawa if elected mayor this fall, unveiling a plan for 100,000 new homes to be built in the capital over the next 10 years.
-
CHEO on pace for a record September in its emergency department as viral season starts early
CHEO president Alex Munter says CHEO is seeing a 60 per cent increase in children with respiratory viral illness in its emergency department this month compared to September 2021.
-
Ottawa police officer accused of donating to 'Freedom Convoy' faces misconduct charge
An Ottawa police officer is facing a misconduct under the Police Services Act for allegedly donating money to the 'Freedom Convoy' during the protest in downtown Ottawa.
Toronto
-
One person dead and another critically injured in shooting in Etobicoke
A man is dead and another is in critical condition after a shooting at a park in Mimico, police say.
-
TABLE TALK
TABLE TALK | 'We had no chef': Owners of one of Toronto’s most elegant Italian restaurants started with 'nothing'
When the owners of one of Toronto’s most elegant dining rooms opened their first restaurant together, they didn’t have a chef.
-
GTA shooting rampage suspect believed to have been 'looking for a police officer'
The gunman in Monday afternoon’s shooting rampage spent more than two hours at a Mississauga Tim Hortons before murdering Const. Andrew Hong and investigators now say that they believe he was “looking for a police officer.”
Montreal
-
Nadeau-Dubois pressured to say racial slur during Quebec election debate
During the French-language debate, Québec Solidaire Spokesperson Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois was pressured by Parti Québécois Leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon to say a racial slur.
-
Quebec Liberal Party 'has no reason to exist,' says Francois Legault
Coalition Avenir Québec Leader François Legault argues that the Liberal Party of Quebec has no reason to exist.
-
Quebec election: Leaders return to campaign trail after first televised debate
Quebec's major party leaders are back on the campaign trail after the leadership debate.
Atlantic
-
Hundreds of N.B. health-care workers have quit since 2021, networks reveal at committee meeting
The CEOS and trustees of the Horizon and Vitalité health networks were in the hot seat during a public accounts committee meeting Thursday at the New Brunswick legislature.
-
N.S. mass shooting inquiry hears that killer exchanged denture work for sex
A report submitted to the inquiry investigating the April 2020 mass shooting in rural Nova Scotia says the gunman who killed 22 people was known to exchange denture work for sex and to exploit marginalized women.
-
Correctional service was wrong in ordering removal of killer's photo: lawyer
The Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) conceded Thursday a man who killed a Moncton, N.B., teen in the 1980s remains unlawfully at large.
Winnipeg
-
More patients leaving HSC ER without seeing doctor: Shared Health
Hundreds of patients are walking out of the Health Sciences Centre (HSC)'s emergency room every month without seeing a doctor, according to new statistics.
-
Where have home prices dropped the most across Canada?
Housing prices have continued on their downward plunge amid Bank of Canada interest rate hikes and fears over a potential looming recession, but the effect isn't being felt evenly across the country. CTVNews.ca looks at where housing prices are falling and where they are still rising.
-
The TikTok trend that has DVD and VHS collectors looking for hidden treasures
Everything old is new again, as a popular trend fuelled by TikTok has VHS and DVD collectors combing through thrift stores, searching for hidden film treasures.
Calgary
-
Cochrane senior issues warning after scammers robbed him of nearly $10K
An 86-year-old Cochrane man is warning others about the dangers of telephone fraud after he was scammed out of nearly $10,000 this week.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Warm weekend, cool to start next week in Calgary
Another warm day for Calgary; smoke continues to lessen.
-
Where have home prices dropped the most across Canada?
Housing prices have continued on their downward plunge amid Bank of Canada interest rate hikes and fears over a potential looming recession, but the effect isn't being felt evenly across the country. CTVNews.ca looks at where housing prices are falling and where they are still rising.
Edmonton
-
Alberta appoints new acting Human Rights Commission chief
The Alberta government has rescinded the appointment of the head of its Human Rights Commission in a dispute stemming from a passage in a book review that has been criticized as Islamophobic.
-
Canadian NHL stars weigh in on a summer of Hockey Canada scandals: 'It's sad'
Connor McDavid has answered the call to wear Canada's red Maple Leaf throughout his career.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Josh Classen's forecast: Here comes a cooldown
Temperatures should get to 20 or 21 C in Edmonton this afternoon. But, this'll probably be our last 20-something day until late next week.
Vancouver
-
Discarded bear paws came from taxidermy business, B.C. conservation officers say
Authorities have confirmed a heap of skinned bear paws and other wildlife parts found discarded in B.C.'s Shuswap region last year came from a taxidermy business, and were not related to black market bear trafficking.
-
'I think it's time': Campaign to induct NHL's first Asian player into Hall of Fame
Larry Kwong only played one shift in the NHL nearly 75 years ago. But supporters have launched a campaign to have him considered for induction into the Hockey Hall of Fame.
-
Vancouver election candidates hauled into court after requesting non-English names on ballot
The City of Vancouver's chief electoral officer served 15 candidates running in the upcoming civic election with court papers this week over their wish to have their names appear in multiple languages on the ballot.