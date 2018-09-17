

CTV London





A single vehicle collision involving a tractor trailer spilled chickens onto the roadway.

It happened on Monday morning around 9 a.m. at Perth Road 164 and Perth Line 90 near Listowel.

The driver suffered minor injuries as a result.

Police said the roadway would be closed for several hours to allow for cleanup.

Perth OPP was on scene investigating.

The Ministry of Transportation and the Canadian Food Inspection Agency have been contacted.

The roadway has been closed to allow for the safe removal of the vehicle and cargo.

It's not clear how many birds were killed or injured.