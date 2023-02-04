Three-vehicle crash sends two children to hospital with serious injuries

Two children have been taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries following a three-vehicle crash Saturday morning.

Wellington County OPP responded to a report of a serious collision involving a minivan, SUV and sedan.

Police say the three vehicles collided on Highway 89 in Minto Township.

Police, paramedics and local fire departments were on scene.

As a result, police say three adults have been transported to local hospitals with minor injuries. Two children were taken to trauma centres with life-threatening injuries.

Police say Highway 89 will be closed from Wellington Road 2 to Pike Lake Road for the next several hours.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

Police continue to investigate the collision with the help of the West Region Traffic Incident Management and Enforcement Team (TIME).

Anyone with information regarding this incident can contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or online at www.opp.ca/reporting. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-84777 (TIPS)