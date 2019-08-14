London police are looking for public help after three young women allegedly assaulted three local residents on Renny Crescent a week ago.

Police say the incident happened around 12:20 a.m. Thursday in the Renny Crescent and Jalna Boulevard area.

In the 24 hours before the alleged assault, police say they received a number of 911 calls about youths causing disturbances in the area.

Then early Thursday, residents reportedly saw a number of people inside a vacant home on Renny.

When a woman approached, she was allegedly assaulted by the youths, and two others who came to her aid were also assaulted.

Two people suffered minor injuries while a third was treated in hospital and released.

The suspects are all described as female, about 17 years of age:

suspect one is black, about 5’2” tall with a medium build, long black wavy hair, wearing quilted, all-black clothing (long sleeved shirt and matching long pants) and red shoes

suspect two is white with a tanned complexion, 5'9” tall with a medium to heavy build, light brown curly hair in a bun, wearing a white t-shirt, light blue tight jeans and white running shoes

suspect three is black, 5'9” tall with a heavy build, blonde hair and dark roots, wearing a red tube top and black cardigan

Police say the investigation is ongoing, but are hoping the detailed descriptions will assist in identifying them.

Anyone who lives in the area and has information or surveillance video is asked to contact London police or Crime Stoppers.

Police are also reminding the public to contact them if they spot any suspicious behaviour.