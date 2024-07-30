Three people taken to hospital following crash involving tanker truck
Provincial police remain at the scene of a serious crash this afternoon which sent three people to hospital, one of them critically injured.
Just after the noon hour emergency crews rushed out to the intersection of Gore and Elgin Roads in Thames Centre after a transport carrying a full load of propane, collided with an SUV.
“Fire crews are here taking every precaution to ensure the safety of everyone in the area,” said Const. Jeff Hare. “Because of the hazardous material this could have been a lot more serious.”
The driver of the transport received serious injuries while both occupants of the SUV were also sent to hospital, one of them reported to be critical.
OPP have closed Gore Road at Elgin Road following a crash on July 30, 2024. (Source: OPP)
