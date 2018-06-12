

CTV London





Three young Londoners are lucky to be alive after their sailboat capsized on Lake Huron.

It happened shortly after 11 a.m. Sunday about two kilometers from shore north of Bayfield.

The three men, between the ages of 19 and 24 were thrown into the water and were not wearing life-jackets, and none were on board.

The OPP Marine Unit managed to locate the sailboat within 10 minutes and pulled them to safety as they were holding onto the hull of the boat.

The trio were treated for hypothermia and exhaustion.

"We are very fortunate these young males survived this life and death situation. It very easily could have been a tragedy. I cannot stress enough the importance of being prepared before you set sail. The best protection you can give yourself on the water is to wear your life-jacket!" said Sgt. Andrew MacIsaac with Huron OPP in a news release.