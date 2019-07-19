

CTV London





Communities along the Lake Erie shoreline could see storm surges as winds whip up across the lake.

The rollers were already churning around the noon hour on Friday in Port Stanley, and with thunderstorms expected to roll through Friday and Saturday, more rough water is expected.

Lake levels are already high and some cottages and villages along the shore were in line for a pounding.

The Kettle Creek Conservation Authority (KCCA) says that combination will also likely contribute to erosion along the shoreline.

Peter Dragunas of the KCCA says, "Usually there's a bit of a beach, a little bit of a buffer. But with the lake elevations right now there is no buffer and those waves are just pounding the bluffs."

Parts of Lake Erie were under a squall watch for much of Friday.