Multi-vehicle crash sends SUV into brick wall at Westmount mall
Published Friday, December 6, 2019 12:46PM EST
A three-vehicle crash sent one SUV into a brick wall at Westmount Mall on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019. (Sean Irvine / CTV London)
A three-vehicle crash at the Westmount Shopping Centre sent one SUV into a brick wall and two people to hospital.
The collision happened around noon on Friday in the parking lot of the west end plaza.
None of the injuries are believed to be life threatening, but details are scarce, according to the London Fire Department.
The mall remains open, and no significant closures in the parking lot are expected.
