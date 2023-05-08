Three former Olympians and ex-NHL player inducted into the London Sports Hall of Fame

The London Sports Hall of Fame has inducted three former Olympians and an ex-NHL player in its 2023 class.

This year's class includes three recently retired athletes under the age of 35, and a man who spent more than 55 years in hockey.

Ex-professional basketball player Miranda Ayim, and former NHL'er Don Luce were both in attendance for Monday's announcement at Budweiser Gardens, as they join the hall along with Olympic gold medallist Alex Kopacz, and Olympic volleyball star TJ Sanders.

For Ayim, who has just stepped away from the game, the transition to life after basketball has been tough, but enjoyable as she starts a new business.

"I work with teams and individuals really trying to step up their game to the next level and I'm talking off the court. I don't actually work with a lot of athletes these days, but we're all trying to perform in one way or another. And how we do that how we show up mentally, emotionally and physically is really makes a big difference," says Ayim.

The inductees will be inducted into the London Sports Hall of Fame on November 2nd at the Hellenic Community Centre.