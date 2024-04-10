Thousands in London, Ont. come together for Eid al-Fitr
It is a special time for Muslims here at home and around the world, as Eid al-Fitr marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan.
Friends, families and faith leaders in London’s Muslim community gathered at the BMO Centre for prayers and celebration Wednesday.
Hena Mian, her husband Ahmad Mian, along with her mother and their four children were taking in the celebrations.
Hena told CTV News London they moved to London from Mississauga two-and-a-half years ago. It took some time, but they eventually settled in to their new home.
“At first it was very quiet,” explained Hena. “Didn’t know people from our community. But now that we’ve been here a while it feels like we have a pretty good community here.”
For one month Muslims have been fasting from dawn to sunset.
“It’s very special because we fasted for the 30 days, and you reap the rewards after,” said Hena.
The Mian family is seen at BMO Centre in London, Ont. for Eid celebrations on April 10, 2024. (Bryan Bicknell/CTV News London)
She continued, “You become closer to your religion and beliefs. Our daughters, they fasted on and off. So it’s something new for them. So they get to celebrate after for all the hard work they did during Ramadan.”
While it is a time for family and celebration, it’s also an opportunity for many to reflect on the heartache here at home and around the world, said Muslim community leader Nawaz Tahir.
“Physically we are here, but our hearts are with our brothers and sisters in Gaza,” he said. “And here in London obviously after the Afzaal family trial, and dealing with all of the emotions that came out of that. It’s still nice to get together as a community, and that’s why really happy to see the big crowd today.”
Eid celebrations begin in London, Ont. on April 10, 2024. (Bryan Bicknell/CTV News London)Several thousand people attended Wednesday’s events, which drew heavy vehicle and pedestrian traffic around the Western Fair District.
Both city police and CN Rail police patrolled traffic and managed crowd control.
It was all for an event the whole community embraces, said Muaz Hessen, who took part in prayers at the BMO Centre.
“This is the occasion where all the Muslim community, even not a single person miss this event. That’s why like a lot of people, a lot of community we can see here,” he said.
Eid celebrations begin in London, Ont. on April 10, 2024. (Bryan Bicknell/CTV News London)
