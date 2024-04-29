Stunt driving charge laid after police clock driver travelling nearly 200km/h

An individual from Cambridge was charged while speeding on Highway 6 in South Bruce Peninsula.

On Saturday, Grey Bruce OPP said they saw a vehicle speeding around 2:30 p.m. in a posted 80km/h zone.

When the officer activated their radar, they said the driver was travelling at 197km/h, so the officer conducted a traffic stop.

A 26-year-old from Cambridge was charged with stunt driving and speeding.

The driver had their vehicle impounded for 14 days and drivers licence suspended for 30 days.